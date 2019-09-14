By Juliet Ebirim

Recently, four entrepreneurs seeking funds to boost their businesses were financially empowered by Starwise Group.

This happened at a conference tagged, “Discovering and Exploring Opportunities in the China-Nigeria Ecosystem,” held recently at Eastgate Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

The four innovative Nigerians include a young baker – Miss Uzoma Obi, who was awarded the sum of N250, 000. The second runner-up – a farmer and the third runner-up – two young inventors, were awarded 150,000 and 100,000 respectively.

At the event which had over 300 people, the Chief Executive Officer of Starwise Group, Engineer Alabi Ayobami, gave eight questions that must be answered by a business owner before embarking on importation business. According to him, there is need to place value on self, services and products.

On his part, Microsoft Certified Professional Developer, Olumuyiwa Dada, urged business owners to improve their knowledge on technology so as to be successful in today’s world.

Other speakers include the Founder of Success Factory, Mr Sodeyi Olalekan and the Chief Executive Officer of Brush Scent, Ademola Brush.

The event also provided a platform for participants to exhibit and showcase their products to the audience.

