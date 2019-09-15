Flood in Benue: About 700 rendered homeless, bridge, houses destroyed

By Peter Duru

Close to 700 people have been rendered homeless while a bridge and several houses were destroyed by devastating flood following days of torrential rain in communities in Owukpa, Ogbadibo Local Government Area, LGA of Benue State.

Vanguard gathered that most of those affected by the disaster were residents of Udaburu-Ugbugbu in Ehaje, Ogwurute, Obenjira, Ejaa, Ugwu-Ogaji and Ola’Och Idu in Itabono communities of Owukpa.

According to one of the victims, John Eche, “most of the affected communities have been cut off from the rest of the LGA due to the collapsed Onyirada bridge along Aho-Ukwo road.

“Residents of villages such as Udaburu, Ugbugbu, Odobe, Anumachogwu, Aho, and others in Ehaje now find it difficult to connect to other areas due to the collapsed bridge.

“As I speak with you I lost several of my property and I have nothing left including my important documents, I could not save anything from the flood because it took us by surprise.”

On his part, Home Branch Chairman of Udaburu Development Association, Mr Emmanuel Odoh, lamented that the collapsed bridge had totally cut them off from the heart of the community.

“After the bridge collapsed our people have not been able to go to the market with their farm produce or access neighbouring communities such as Ekere, Ukwo, Adu and Orokam,” he added.

The District Head of Itabono Ward 11, Chief Patrick Apeh who claimed he was housing some of the victims at his residence, said his people lost valuables in the disaster and appealed to the relevant state and federal authorities to come to the aid of the victims.

