Flood: Govt’ll mitigate effects on Deltans, Yingi assures

By Festus Ahon

SPECIAL Adviser to the Delta State Governor on Environment and Marine Transportation, Chief Daniel Yingi has said the state government was not relenting in its effort to mitigate the effects of the predicted flooding in parts of the state on Deltans.

Yingi who is a member of the 2019 Delta State Flood Management Committee set up by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, said government is very concerned about the dangers ahead.

The Special Adviser disclosed that he had on Thursday accompanied the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Chris Onogba and others to visit some flood prone areas in Isoko North, Isoko South, Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Patani local government areas.

Yingi, a former member of the State House of Assembly, said the prediction on this year’s flooding was becoming real by the day as water has started rising above the normal level.

While stating that government would be moving in to open the nearby canals, Yingi appealed to residents to as a matter of urgency mobilize to clear the drains their area.

He decried the negative attitude of some residents of the state towards the environment, stressing that the fight against flooding requires the collective efforts of both government and the people.

Yingi commended the Governor for setting up the Flood Management Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Mr Chiedu Ebie, noting that the committee was vigorously pursuing its mandate.

The Special Adviser asked those living in flood prone areas to hid to government directive to relocate higher ground to avoid disasters.

Yingi disclosed that camps would be established in parts of the state for those displaced by the rampaging flood.

