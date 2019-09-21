The World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccination storage facility at the Ayegbaju Market in Osogbo, Osun State, was razed by fire on Saturday.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) official,attached to the facility, Ajinase Alade, said the fire started from a power generator close to the WHO storage facility.

He said: “The fire started at 12:13 p.m. from one of the power generators installed to power the building where vaccines were stored.

” We quickly moved to remove the cars packed close to the fire and mobilised to put out the fire.

“But unfortunately, my motorcycle packed closed to the storage facility was, however, burnt by the fire while helping to remove the cars.”

,The state WHO Immunisation Officer and Cold Vaccine Coordinator, Mrs. Adeosun Adebola, said the cold vaccine storage office was not affected by the fire but the dry vaccine outlet was affected.

She said a 60KVA generator, one 12KVA generator and two 18 KVA generators were also razed by fire.

Adebola also said two photocopier machines and two motorcycles were also destroyed by the inferno.

“The coordinator said: “I61,795 pieces of 0.05ml needles and syringe, 633,871 pieces of 0.5ml needles and syringe, 10,575 pieces of 5ml needles and syringe, 3,976 pieces of 2ml needles and syringe were destroyed by the fire.

” 8,654 pieces of immunisation safety boxes were also destroyed by the fire.”

Adebola said officials of the state government and WHO officials had been to the scene of the incident to assess the extent of damage done by the fire (NAN).

