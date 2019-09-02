FG to review projects execution in N-Delta – Akpabio

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA: The Federal Government said it will embark on a review of all projects executed in the Niger-Delta region with view to formulating new policies and programmes that would effectively drive and address the challenges in the region.

The Minister of Niger-Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio disclosed this while receiving some youths from the Niger Delta region in Abuja, adding that the present administration was committed to change the face of the region.

Akpabio therefore charged the charged the youths of the region on the need to embrace every measure that would foster peace in the region.

He said the Federal Government has planned to carry out a situation analysis on projects executed in the region.

According to Senator Akpabio, “A critical assessment of the situation in the region will enable the present administration to assess the impact of activities and programmes in the region to enable him formulate new policy programmes in the drive to effectively address the challenges in the region.”

He promised to visit each State in the region to assess the immediate situation on ground and report back to the President. He also promised that everything would be put in place to ensure that the President commissions at least one key project in each State of the region in the next 24 months.

Senator Akpabio noted that his appointment and that of Festus Keyamo, SAN was not a coincidence but rather a deliberate policy of Mr. President to appoint them as they are sons of the Region and therefore acquainted with the needs and expectations of the people. .

Akpabio assured them that the President is committed to changing the face of the region and charged the Youths to take his message home “that the era of crying and suffering is over.”

The leader of the group, Youth for Peace A Development in Niger-Delta, Comrade Joseph Opuama, applauded Mr. President for the appointment of Sen. Akpabio and Mr. Festus Keyamo, to rescue the ugly situation facing the Niger-Delta region.

Opuama group pleaded with the Minister to pay more attention to the East-West road, which according to him has become a death trap to the people of the region.

Vanguard