Fake blind beggar nabbed in Ekiti

Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti-A popular street beggar in Ado-Ekiti, Nzube Ekene who pretended to be blind and had used that to extort motorists in Ado-Ekiti has been arrested.

The mother of two who usually beg for money at a spot close to the traffic light, around the popular Fajuyi roundabout with a ten-year-old girl, was arrested through the intervention of the chairperson of the Association of Women Lawyers known as FIDA Mrs Seyi Ojo.

During the arrest, Ekene was putting on tattered clothes and a face cap.

She usually seats quietly, while the teenage girl goes around to beg for money from motorists and passengers held on by the traffic light.

While relating the incidence, FIDA chairperson in Ekiti, Mrs Seyi Ojo said she noticed the girl during a brief stop by the traffic light, “the girl approached me, begging for money and seeing her in such situation, touched me deeply.

When I got to the office, I asked my aide to invite the blind woman to my office, with the hope of rendering possible assistance only to discover that she was a fake.

“Upon a closer check we discovered that she was wearing neat clothes under the rags she covered herself with, to attract sympathy.

Over eleven thousand naira was found on her as at eleven o’clock in the morning when she was arrested.

The little girl whom she was using to beg for money in Ekiti could not hide her feelings as she grabbed the FIDA chairperson in joy for rescuing her.

Narrating her ordeal the girl who gave her name as Ada said the woman came to her mother in Imo state and requested that she go with her to the Southwest so that she can assist her trading.

She promised to enrol the girl in school in Ekiti which she never did.

Ada said she was surprised after getting to Ado when the woman told her to be begging on her behalf.

According to Ada, she first insisted but the woman beat and threaten her before she succumbed.

She claimed that she had begged the woman overtime to allow her to speak with her mother but she insisted and even tore the book where she had earlier wrote the number of her mother.

The girl also complained that the woman was in the habit of maltreating her despite the fact that they make lots of money on a daily basis.

Speaking with Vanguard the fake blind woman- beggar in Ekiti said she lives in Ikare Ondo State but from Imo State.

She claimed that she was involved in the business to survive due to lack of job.

She confirmed that she lied to Ada’s mother about her job.

As at the time of this report the mother of two has been handed over to NAPTIP in Ekiti for further interrogation.

