Victor Ogunyinka

Still on the ongoing xenophobic attacks in South Africa against Nigerians, a South African man has revealed in a video that Tanzanians, not Nigerians are the ones selling drugs.

Ebenezer Subi, a Nigerian in Pretoria, South Africa, while exclusively speaking with Vanguard, narrated an incident on how taxi drivers in South Africa have been trying to stop the sale of illicit drugs by Tanzania.

The day after the attack (28 August), Subi said: Good day Vanguard, please help Nigerians here in South Africa, there is an incident that happened here in Pretoria, South Africa around Bloed Mall, some South African taxi drivers have been chasing those guys (Tanzanians) always selling illicit drugs popularly known as (Yahoo pay).

“This drug is been sold by Tanzanian guys to these South African guys always taking it, so these taxi drivers are trying to eradicate the sale of the illicit drugs, so they have been chasing the Tanzanian guys everywhere they are seen selling drugs.

“But unfortunately, yesterday (27 August) while those taxi drivers were chasing those Tanzanian guys from selling drugs one of the taxi drivers was shot by the Tanzanian guys for trying to stop their business, but to our greatest surprise, it was Nigerians that are being accused of killing the taxi driver,” Subi said.

In the same, another Nigerian in Equestria, Pretoria East, South Africa, Uwem Cyril, speaking through a telephone conversation on TODAY IN THE NEWS on VanguardLive Wednesday, he stated that Nigerians are persons of interests in South Africa.

“Whenever there is a crime anywhere in South Africa by another country apart from Nigeria, the culprits claim to be Nigerians. When the cops ask Zambian, Malian, Ghanaian, everybody where they are from, they all say Nigeria and that has made it very difficult for most of us here.

When asked if Nigerians have taken over their girls and businesses as claimed by some sections, Cyril said it is not true, stating that “Nigerians might be left with no options than to fight back because it is becoming demeaning.”