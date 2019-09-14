Every man that comes to me has my bum on the mind – Evia Simon

By Ayo Onikoyi

Being endowed either in the ‘front’ or at the ‘back’ is the dream and prayer of any girl. But Nollywood actress and producer, Evia Simon she has found out the hard, that being endowed could be as exciting as it could be depressing.

Evia, in a chat with Potpourri opens up on the joy and the sorrow of having a big bum that attracts everything on its way.

As I am, it is difficult to find anyone who really likes or loves me because I feel every man that comes around wants to just come and have a feel then move ahead,” she quipped.

“ It is very difficult. It’s not that there are no good men out there, there are lots of good men but how do you know, when everybody that comes has my ass on their minds. All I hear is ‘’Babe, your ass is massive’’ but you don’t know what’s in their minds, you don’t know what their mindset is, towards you.

I don’t know who likes me, I don’t know who just wants to play around with me and go. Seriously, it’s not easy but I’m trying my best. Relationships don’t work for me, so I don’t really put my mind in there. Relationship is not my thing. I’ve tried and it’s not working so I don’t want to push it. If it comes, fine. If it doesn’t come, fine,” she said dryly.

“I’ve had many harassment on the streets. People embarrass me a lot because of my big ass. I’ve worked into a market before and a girl followed me just wanting to know if my ass was real. My ass give me undue attention and even to me, it can be so embarrassing sometimes.

At times, I don’t just feel happy about it. Of course, there are other girls who are shapely, sexy, and beautiful but you know, this is me and they are them. I don’t know what they are passing through but I know that I’m passing through hell daily. Even girls get funny about it sometimes,” she added

Evia Simon has come a long way in the industry and from waka pass roles has established herself as a big player, not only as an actress but also as a producer.

Vanguard