Enugu electricity company arrests 10 suspected vandals

Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said it had arrested 10 persons over alleged vandalism of electricity installations across its franchise areas within one month.

The Head of Communications, EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

He said that the arrest followed collaboration between the company, security agencies and local vigilante groups.

Ezeh said: “At Ihiala in Anambra, five suspected vandals were arrested by the community vigilante group for being in possession of some electrical materials belonging to EEDC.

“The vandals who claimed to come from Orizu town in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi are Sunday Nwafor, Godwin Monday, Nwafor Ikechukwu, Chinaemere Oguta and Chinonso Nwafor.

“Items in their possession include bare conductor, intermediate cables and Feeder Pillax box, which they claim were purchased from one Ebubechukwu Ebube and Chike Obijiekwu, who are currently at large.“

He also said that three suspects, David Okpani, Sunday Alazu and a buyer of the stolen items, Siraji Abubakar, were arrested through the efforts of youths of Ukpa Community in Afikpo North Local Government Area.

Ezeh added that two other suspects, Ezechukwu Emeka and Matthew Agbo were apprehended by members of Ishiagu-Nkalagu community in Ebonyi for allegedly destroying and selling components of a 300KVA transformer located in the community.

He expressed concern over the increasing rate of vandalism of the company’s installations, in spite of a series of engagements and sensitisation with the public.

The spokesman noted that vandalism had been a major challenge in providing steady power supply to customers.

“We spend millions of naira on a monthly basis to replace and repair vandalized facilities, coupled with the revenue loss incurred by the business as a result of this challenge.

“There is no way we can sustain our operations and deliver quality and improved service to our customers if this situation is not brought under control, “he said.

Ezeh commended the youths, security agencies and local vigilante groups for their roles in securing electricity installations and called on the general public to join in the fight against vandalism.

Vanguard Nigerian News