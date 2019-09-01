“Enough of political comments on education, act now”- ASUU tells Buhari

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to stop making political statements on education noting a systematic reduction in budgetary allocation to the sector has shown the presidency has nothing good to offer.

The academic union said this through one of its branch chairmen in the University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole on Sunday in Ibadan.

He said, “Nigeria can only be developed by Nigerians themselves and they can only develop if they have quality education to grow the economy. So, it is not enough to make a political statement, you must follow it with action.”

ASUU was reacting to a statement credited to the President citing education as a way to end poverty. According to him, beyond uttering such statement, President Buhari and his team through their education policies had allegedly shown hatred to fund and offer Nigerians qualitative education. ASUU was also sceptical about the ability of Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu to transform education saying he made several political statements in his first tenure which he never acted upon. O mole said, "He(Adamu) is back to familiar terrain. We are also in that same terrain. He spent more than three years in his first term and made so many political statements which were never implemented. One of such statements was the fact that they were going to declare a state of emergency in the education sector and till he left office in his first term that was not done." "Rather than moving towards declaring a state of emergency, what we saw was a further reduction in the budgetary allocation to education. I don't think anyone should expect any radical change from what happened to education in his first term and from what is going to happen." "Most of their policies are anti-university. For example, in UI today, it's almost impossible to recruit new staff. Meanwhile, people are dying as a result of excess work and people are retiring and you are not employing new people." "So, I don't expect a sharp departure from what it used to be. He does not need to tell us. We all know. All the developed worlds have been able to solve their problems through education and that is why we have always been engaging different governments that the only antidote to poverty is putting adequate attention to educating the masses". "The administration has demonstrated its hatred for education by constantly reducing the budgetary allocation to education", he said.