EnergyBank plans collaboration with Duncan Mighty

By Ayo Onikoyi

One of the fastest rising artists from the Nigerian music scene is the multi-talented superstar Anene JulianPaul, a profession known as Energy Banks. Producers, songwriter, and singer with a unique Afrocentric sound often compared to that of Burna Boy because of this diversity.

EnergyBank have successfully cemented his place in the hearts of Nigerian and African music lovers with his hit song Ifeadigo, which topped most musical charts for weeks. It has also earned him massive recognition online as his videos kept on being played constantly in all musical televisions.

The singer is currently working on another hit song, which will be featuring Nigeria’s legendary singer Duncan Mighty. As always, Duncan has never failed to thrill his fans with a new wave of hit jams. Duncan mighty, who left music some years ago to concentrate in business and family, finally came back in 2017 with back to back hit songs with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Bracket, and Davido.

A collaboration with EnergyBank is a sure guarantee of some awesome music and great vibes. Since the whispers of this new song started filtering the Nigerian musical space, everyone have been filled with excitement knowing how such partnership will thrill the fans with great groove.

Vanguard