Energy Bank plans collaboration with Duncan Mighty 

On 8:03 pmIn Entertainment, Newsby

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising singer Anene Julian Paul, professionally known as Energy Bank is set to thrill fans with a unique collaboration with music star, Duncan Mighty.

Energy Bank who is also a producer and songwriter with a unique afro centric sound is often compared to afro-fusion singer, Burna Boy, because of its diversity.

The singer is currently working on another hit song, which will be feature Duncan Mighty, who left music some years ago to concentrate on business and family and finally came back in 2017 with back to back hit songs with Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Bracket and Davido.

Energy Bank has managed to successfully endear himself to Nigerian and African music lovers with his hit song Ifeadigo, which topped most musical charts for weeks. It also earned him massive recognition online as his videos enjoyed constant replay on TV stations.

