EMAC set to provide free cervical cancer Screening

…to hold 10th anniversary, annual Smearit Walk

By Gabriel Olawale

Exquisite Magazine Cancer Care Foundation, EMAC, an NGO focused on cervical cancer awareness and prevention is set to provide free cervical screening for women at its Annual Smearit Walk & Smearathon on Saturday 14 September at National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

The NGO, currently in its 10th year has over the years raised awareness on cervical cancer prevention and early detection, provided free cervical screening to thousands of women and offered free treatment for women who present with pre-cancer cells.

Speaking, Founder of EMAC, Tewa Onasanya said that cervical cancer rate as the second most common cancer affecting women globally, “World Health Organization 2007 report says that one woman dies every hour from cervical cancer in Nigeria.

“However, cervical cancer is 100 percent preventable through regular screenings and vaccination and treatable if pre-cancer cells are discovered early. For the past 10years, EMAC has worked tirelessly to change the cervical cancer narrative in Nigeria.

“Less than 1 percent of Nigerian women have ever had cervical cancer screening in their lifetime. We are providing free cervical screening and we are urging everyone to take advantage of this on September 14 at National Museum, Onikan, Lagos.

“Alongside free screening, there will also be an awareness walk, workout session, brief talk on cervical cancer, music, entertainment and networking. Registration for the walk is free however those who would like to take advantage of the free screening at the walk should send a mail to info@exquisitemag .com. Walk attendees is also encouraged to come wearing a white t-shirt.”

Vanguard