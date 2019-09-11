Breaking News
Election tribunal upholds Osanebi’s victory

The Delta State House of Assembly election petitions tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State Capital, today, affirmed Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi of the Peoples Democratic Party as the authentic winner of the February, 2019 House of Assembly elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) had declared the former Deputy Speaker, the winner of the poll, but   Mr. Egwurabor Godstime of All Grassroots Alliance ( AGA) challenging the victory, noted that Osanebi won the elections outrightly but petitioned him, and alleged that he  supplied false information in his form 001, 2011, 2015 and 2018 and dragged  the lawmaker  before the tribunal.

Seven issues where raised for determination and in all the issues, six were resolved against the petitioner save that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matters.

The court held that the first correspondence, Hon. Friday  Osanebi was well qualified to contest the elections and there was no reason to disqualify him as the petition sought

The judgment, which lasted over one hour thirty minutes, was meticulously read, precept upon precept, line upon line, as he  dismissed the cases, upholding Osanebi’s victory.

In his reaction to the judgment, Osanebi said that it was the Lord’s doing and that all glory must  be returned to God.

 

