EFCC lauds collaboration with FBI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, yesterday, said its collaboration with the Federal Bureau for Intelligence, FBI, has paid off, as it has arrested 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds from August till date.

The commission also said that it recovered from the arrested fraudsters the sum of $169,850 and 92million.

EFCC Director of Operations, Mr Mohammed Abba, who briefed newsmen at an EFCC/FBI briefing on their joint operation, tagged Operation Rewire in Lagos, said “EFCC/FBI joint operations in Nigeria recorded tremendous successes leading to a number of arrests, seizures and recoveries. The suspected fraudsters arrested in the course of this operation will be persecuted accordingly.

“It is instructive to note that, from August 12, 2019 to date, the collaborative Operation Rewired coordinated by the EFCC in Nigeria as an impetus to our sustained operations on perpetrators of various computer-related frauds have resulted in the arrest 167 Nigerians for alleged computer-related frauds.

“We have also recovered from the arrested fraudsters the sum of $169,850 (as well as the sum of N92million.”