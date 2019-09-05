Breaking News
EFCC arrests 48 internet fraudsters in Benue

By Peter Duru

No fewer than 48 suspects have been arrested by the Benue State Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud.

Zonal Head of the commission, Mr. Johnson Babalola, who made this known, yesterday, in Makurdi said 13 of the suspects were being prosecuted while three had been convicted.

Babalola said the suspected were arrested between January and September of this year, explaining that they were apprehended after intensive manhunt in Benue, Taraba and Plateau states.

He stated that the commission was partnering Interpol and FBI in America to ensure that those whose names appeared on the list recently released in American for Internet fraud were apprehended and made to face justice.

