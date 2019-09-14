EFCC arrests 11 suspected internet fraudsters in Sapele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Saturday said it had arrested 11 suspects in Sapele, Delta State

This was disclosed in a statement released by the commission which reads: ”It was end of the road for 11 suspected internet fraudsters as they were arrested at thier hideout in an early morning raid in Sapele, Delta State on Saturday 14, 2019 by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Benin Zonal Office.

”The surprise raid in the wee hours of the day which was based on intelligence took the suspects by surprise and later led to a mild protest by their sympathizes several hours after the EFCC team had left the city.”