By Deborah Coker, Benin

The Commissioner for Police in Edo, Mohammed DanMallam, has harped on the essence of prayers in surmounting the security challenges in the country.

DanMallam said that for a people or nation to prosper, there was the need for them to seek the face of God.

He said this on Thursday in Benin, when he received the leadership of the NigerDelta Chapter of the Victorious Movement Prayer Force, who was in his office to pray with him and for the command.

He noted that the security challenges before the country was no longer news but added that with prayers the challenges would be surmounted.

He explained that the command since his assumption of office had achieved great feat in the fight against crime and criminality and attributed the achievements and successes to God.

He gave assurance of continued partnership with members of the public in line with the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, to ensure that the task of policing becomes easier.

The CP said the command would continue to cherish intelligence information from members of the public.

Earlier, Mr. Clement Okolegbe, the state coordinator for the group, said they were in the command to offer prayers for the success of the tenure of the CP as well as to pray for officers and men of the command.

Okolegbe explained that the aim of the group was to pray for those in authority, the government of the day as well as peace for the nation and victory in battles of life.

In a similar development, the Edo CP, who also received the executive members of the Association of Retired Police Officers, Edo Chapter, on a courtesy visit, promised to partner with members of the association in arresting crime and criminality in the state.

He noted that the command would be most willing and glad to tap from their wealth of experience, adding that the command needs the support and cooperation of the old and retired police officers especially in the area of cybercrimes.

He stressed that the achievements recorded by the command so far in the state was possible through the collaborative efforts of various good spirited individuals.

He, however, promised to look into the complaints and requests of the association.

Earlier, the State Chairman of the Association, ACP Ben Odigie (RTD), complained about the non-existence of Espirit de Corps from serving officers for their retired colleagues.

He also requested for assistance for a vehicle for the association.

Vanguard News