Edo Assembly: Frank Okiye should halt jubilation as victory will be short-lived – Mayaki

On 10:37 am

…says only Supreme Court has jurisdiction over matters between State and National Assembly

By Gabriel Olawale

Former Chief Press Secretary to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Mr John Mayaki has advised Mr Frank Okiye to halt jubilation as victory will be short-lived while described the judgment by the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as a bizarre that runs contrary to the dictates of the constitution.Supreme Court, APC, Zamfara

Mayaki said, “The mere fact that the court entertained a matter between the State Assembly and the National Assembly is strange as the constitution stated clearly that this is a duty only the Supreme Court is empowered to carry out.

“According to section 232 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, the Supreme Court of Nigeria has been conferred with the special powers, to the exclusion of any other court, to have original jurisdiction in any dispute between the National Assembly and the President; the National Assembly and any State House of Assembly; and the National Assembly and the State of the Federation.

This, according to Mayaki, makes the entire charade that took place at the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt an exercise in futility that bears no relevance or significance.

“Frank Okiye and his sponsors who are bent on bringing democracy in Edo to disrepute and destroying long-standing institutions to halt their jubilations as their illegality and perceived victory will be short-lived.”

