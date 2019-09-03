Duke beg court to pay N500m debt owed AMCON

By Innocent Anaba

A former Governor of Cross River State, Mr Donald Duke, has asked a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos to allow him pay the sum of N537,334,360.77 debt he owes Assets Management Company of Nigeria, AMCON.

AMCON had on August 8, 2019, through its counsel, Juliet Reeds, approached the vacation judge sitting in Lagos to take possession of Duke’s property situated in Ikoyi, Lagos.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, a counsel who appeared for the embattled former governor, Edoigiawerie Omoruyi, informed the trial judge, Justice Nicolas Oweibo, that his client had approached AMCON to have the case settled out o fcourt, and that he had also promised to pay the debt.

Counsel to AMCON confirmed that they had been approached for an amicable settlement and to pay the debt, with deadline of September 2, 2019.

“In the spirit of trust and fairness, we will concede to an adjournment to enable us finalise the possible settlement,” counsel said.

Justice Oweibo, after listening to parties, adjourned the case to September 11, for report of settlement.

It will be recalled that the court had on August 8, granted an ex-parte order in favour of AMCON and United Bank for Africa to take over an Ikoyi, Lagos, property of former governor, Duke, over an alleged debt of N537,334,360.77 in the suit.

Vanguard