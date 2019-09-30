Disquiet in Imo PDP over LGA election

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Some members of the Imo state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, continued to grumble over the process leading to the emergence of candidates of the PDP, ahead of the planned local government election in the state by governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Our correspondent gathered in Owerri that top chieftains of the party have hijacked the process thereby handpicking whoever will emerge as a candidate of the party even before the primaries for the polls in some local government areas.

The local government mentioned to Vanguard, for now, included Owerri west, Ikeduru, Ahiazu, Ezinihitte, Ngor Okpala, Owerri Municipal, Ideato North and South.

Some of the aggrieved members of the Imo PDP party executives at the local government level, who want to remain anonymous told Vanguard that they were angered because those responsible have boasted that they were acting based on the orders from the above.

They requested that it would be normal to inform the governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha, to quickly intervene in the activities of the few members trying to take over governance at the local government level. The Imo PDP stated among other reasons for which Ihedioha, should intervene

“That should these few persons in the party, succeed in putting their choice of candidates in the various local government areas that the idea of local government autonomy would be defeated.

“And that the finances of the local government would be controlled by only one person. The people of the local government will no longer have a voice in discussing how to solve their problems with their resources.

“We are not going to be happy with the leadership of the party at the state level should they allow this to happen to us. We think that they should allow us to choose whoever we want to be the local government chairman.

“Should they allow us to do things on our own, what it means is that whoever emerges as candidates and win will be accountable to us that is governance and not a local government chairman answerable to one person. This thing can destroy the party please our governor Emeka Ihedion should come and save this situation.”

