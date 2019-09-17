DEVELOPING: Trial of General Otiki over missing N400m ongoing in Abuja

THE Nigerian Army has begun the trial of the former General Officer Commanding, GOC 8 Division, Sokoto, Major General Hakeem Otiki, over the alleged stealing of the sum of N400 million by some soldiers in the 8 Division, Sokoto State.

The trial of General Otiki through General Court Marshal, which began Tuesday at about 12:34 pm, is ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The General Court Marshal, headed by the Lt General Lamidi Adeosun,Chief of Policy and Plans,Nigerian Army Headquarters, began shortly after Otiki was brought out of a white ambulance owned by the Nigerian Army on a wheeled chair.

The event holding at the Nigerian Army Officers’ Mess,Asokoro.

Recall that five soldiers who were ordered to escort the money from the division to Kaduna,absconded with the money.

The five soldiers were instructed to escort the money from Sokoto to deliver it to a very important personality in Kaduna, in the first week of July.

The runaway soldiers were identified as Corporal Gabriel Oluwaniyi, Corporal Mohammed Aminu, Corporal Haruna, Oluji Joshua and Hayatudeen.

Details coming…

Vanguard