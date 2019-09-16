Dennerby dumps Super Falcons

Super Falcons Coach, Thomas Dennerby has left the country unceremoniously over claims that some influential members of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were interfering in his work.

A source close to the NFF said the Swede, who led Nigeria to yet another African Women Nations Cup triumph last year and the round of 16 at the France 2019 Women World Cup, left the country immediately after Nigeria’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifier against Algeria at the Agege Stadium on September 3.

“Dennerby complained that some NFF officials were making his job difficult for some selfish reasons.

“These officials ensured that some players, who complained that they were being owed allowances and winning bonuses were shut out of the national team. These officials wield enormous power in the women teams.

“He got angry that these people had taken their activities to his team selection and decided the best thing to do was to go away. But we are trying to talk to him and address his concerns in the interest of the nation,” the source said.

Before he left, Dennerby was preparing the Super Falcons for a Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifier against Cote d’Ivoire for which the federation recently invited 30 overseas and home-based players to camp.

The players, according to the NFF, are expected to arrive in camp today.

