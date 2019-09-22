Delta Tribunal Ruling: Oviri, Obule, Etsu Nupe, Tevwaren, hail Judgment

By Wilson Macaulay

Prominent Deltans including the Senior Special Assistant on Community Liaison, Olorogun Okiemute Oviri Okwagbe JP, Hon. Comrade Francis Obule, Delta State Coordinator of Nigeria Democratic Evolution, Olorogun Clement Tevwaren President Igbudu Market Traders Association and Alhaji Zuberu Muhammed Tajudeen the Etsu Nupe of Warri and environs have commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s judgment on Friday.

The tribunal had on Friday dismissed the petition filed by Chief Great Ogboru of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and candidate of the PDP in the March 9, 2019 election.

Olorogun Okwagbe, who doubles as the Esama of Ulpedi Kingdom, described the tribunal judgment in favour of Governor Okowa as a reaffirmation of the reflection of the candid opinion of Deltans.

According to him, the petitions by opposition were mere distractions to divert government attention from its business of ensuring holistic development and delivering the dividends of democracy.

Olorogun Okwagbe remarked with emphasis in his congratulatory message that:” the judgment is good for democracy and the people of the state.”

Speaking further he said, “It is a victory for all Deltans. It is a victory for continuity. It is a victory for development. The petitions were equal to electoral gold digging, and the tribunal verdict has dismissed it for what it is ‘lacks merit and opportunistic’.

Olorogun Okwagbe averred that it is high time for the APC to accept defeat because the Okowa victory convinced even a doubting Thomas, I congratulate Deltans for the victory, he said.

Also Speaking Hon. Comrade Francis a PDP stalwart from Sapele LGA Cum Delta State Coordinator of Nigeria Democratic Evolution said that Governor Okowa convincingly won the last governorship election and applauded the judgment.

Hon Francis Obule said it was the first time a governor would be winning 23 out of the 25 LGAs in a governorship election in the state, without qualms.

While congratulating Governor Okowa and the people of the state on the tribunal ruling, Hon.Comrade Francis Obule said, “We started the praise early this morning because we were there and are very conversant with the facts.

The record breaking margin of “23/25 had never,ever happened in Delta state brfore .Governor Okowa he asserted won the elections freely, fairly and squarely to the glory of God

On his part, the President of Igbudu Market Traders Association Olorogun Clement Tevwaren described the reaffirmation of the electoral victory of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as a victory for all Deltans.

Reacting to the victory in his office in Warri Olorogun Tevwaren said Deltans believe that the elections have come and gone and are already enjoying Governor Okowa’s second term.

“Here in Delta state the body language of the electorates was clear as , the people came out to vote massively for Governor Okowa and it was gladdening to note that the wish of the people was upheld by the Tribunal.

Olorogun Tevwaren the Igbudu Market boss stressed that; “The verdict was a victory for a stronger Delta because, our people have started looking at how the state will be in 2023, they have started enjoying dividends of the second term of Governor Okowa’s administration.

He added that:“That Governor Okowa performed in his first tenure was obvious with the way the people voted; we know that the state is a PDP stronghold, but, the love of the people for our Governor based on his performance in his first tenure was evident; they spoke with one voice through their expression of their franchise.

“With the zoning formula, Delta North which Governor Okowa is from will do eight years just as Delta Central did eight years through Chief James Ibori and Delta South did eight years through Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, so, it was just natural that the people came out to cast their votes for whom and what they believed in,”

Alhaji Zuberu Muhammed Tajudeen the Etsu Nupe of Warri and Environs and Executive Member of Non Indigenes Committee of the Delta State Government while making his goodwill message to Gov.Okowa over his victory at the tribunal said:” Okowa is not called Road Master for nothing; through the instrument of his good office Okowa transformed Delta. Today with dexterity and determination he is building a stronger Delta to the constellation of all. The Tribunal did a good job, majority of Deltans wanted the verdict to favour Okowa and it turned out to be so. This judgment is nothing but the wish of the masses in Delta state he concluded.

Vanguard