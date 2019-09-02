Delta Assembly on Monday assured the people of the state of laws that would enhance the growth and development of the state.

Mrs Pat Ajudua, Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee set up by the Assembly to scrutinise the Delta State Judiciary Fund Management Financial Autonomy Bill, gave the assurance during a public hearing on the bill organised by the committee in Asaba.

Ajudua noted that the House was determined to make laws that would enhance the growth and development of the state, adding that the public hearing would also afford the committee to rub minds with stakeholders before the passage of the bill.

She said that the bill having passed through first and second reading was committed to the ad-hoc committee for further legislative input.

Ajudua, who is the Chief Whip of the Assembly, said that the public hearing was organised to get the views, suggestions, objections and inputs to any provision in the bill, to have a “robust law” that wound be beneficial to the judiciary.

She assured the stakeholders that their inputs would be considered in the passage of the bill.

On her part, the President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Stella Oghene, suggested that there should be two separate boards, one for the Customary Court of Appeal and another for the State High Court.

Oghene, who was represented by the Chief Registrar of the State Customary Court, Mr Dele Okafor, noted that having two separate boards would enable the High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to manage their funds separately, saying that it would enhance transparency and accountability.

The public hearing attracted stakeholders from the Bar and the Bench, among others.