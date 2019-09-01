Danjuma happy to break African Games jinx

Nigeria women football coach at the Africa Games, Chris Danjuma said he was happy that the Falconets ended the 12-year jinx of Nigeria not winning the gold.

Danjuma, who led the Super Falcons to a fruitless chase at the 2015 Africa Games in Congo-Brazzaville, guided the U20 women team to a hard earned 3-2 shoot-out win over Cameroon in the final.

“It makes me feel awesomely great to be a jinx breaker,” Danjuma told Goal.

“Nigeria has not been in the final for the past 12 years and for me and my team, it was a great feeling we reclaimed the title.

“Thank God for the Nigeria Women’s Premier League, when you play in the NWPL, there is no amount of pressure that you see outside at this level that you won’t be able to cope with.

“I was just calm and not moved by what was happening to keep my players fully concentrated. I knew nothing was over until it’s over because I had a group of players that wanted to write their name in gold.

Having won the African Games with 12 fresh players, Danjuma attributed the success to the huge talent in the country’s domestic league.

“The players’ performance here showed that we have a lot of talent and all we need is patience to harness them and focus our attention on developing players for the senior team,” he continued.

“Out of the players that played the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup in France last year, about seven were not here and they could still put up this feat. I think that is really encouraging.