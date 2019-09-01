Cross River NUJ appoints Agara as Press Club Grand Patron

By Emma Una

CALABAR- CROSS River Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, on Saturday appointed Barrister Chris Agam Agara, a philanthropist and prominent political figure in the state as Grand Patron of its Press Club.

Conducing the investiture, Comrade Victor Udu, Chairman of the State Council, said it is in recognition of the enviable role Agara has played in the affairs of journalists and journalism career that it became necessary to confer the highest honor by the council in order to spur him to do more for the development of the profession in the state and country at large.

“There is hardly any practicing journalist in Cross River who has not in one way or the other been touched by the goodwill of this man and we feel highly elated to be associated with him and his person and benevolence. We are therefore read o partner with him at all times ”.

He said there has never been a time the union called that he failed to respond or reach out with a hand of fellowship to meet individual needs and that of the union as a collective body.

Udu said the union has named is internet and digital Centre after Agara and assured him that as he number one journalist in the state he is free to use the facilities in the center and to make his voice known on issues that concern the union.

Speaking, the recipient, Barrister Agara said he was highly honored by the investiture and assured of his continuous collaboration with them and called for exceptional professionalism in the presentation and investigation of stories to give credibility o he practitioners and profession at all times.

He said he had always admired journalism and assured ha he would make inputs for the digital center to be up and functioning in the next three weeks

the ceremony was witnessed by key figures in the profession in the state.