Court remands man for alleged cheating

A Magistrates’ Court in Minna has ordered the remand in prison of one Nasiru Bello, standing trial for alleged cheating.

Bello is facing a two-count charge of criminal breach of trust and cheating, contrary to sections 312 and 322 of the penal code law.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Aliyu Yakubu, told the court that one Shehu Abubakar reported the matter at the Maitumbi station on Sept. 2.

Aliyu quoted the complainant as alleging that he entrusted his Bajaj motorcycle, valued at N240, 000, with the accused person for commercial purpose on Aug. 21.

He said that the accused person claimed the motorcycle was snatched on the same day without any concrete evidence.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor thereafter prayed the court for adjournment to enable the police complete its investigations into the matter.

He did not object to bail for the accused person, but urged the court to take cognizance of the fact that the accused person only came to work in Minna but doesn’t live there.

In her ruling, Magistrate Maria Kings ordered the accused person to be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter until Sept. 17, for further mention.(NAN)

Vanguard