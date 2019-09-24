Corruption in informal sector alarming — ICPC

By Shina Abubakar

ICPC: The Osun State Commissioner of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offence Commission, (ICPC) Baba Alaro Shuaib has described as alarming, the rate of corruption in Nigeria’s informal sectors.

This, among others, he said was responsible for the underdevelopment of the country.

Speaking at a One-Day Sensitization for Trade Associations in Markets in the state, on the need to have a corruption-free market, he said the commission is doing all it could to flush corruption and it practices out of the Nigeria system.

According to him, corruption had found its way to the informal sector and the commission is beaming its searchlight in the area.

He said there was the need to partner with those in the sector to shun corrupt practices among themselves.

He said, “Part of the mandate of ICPC is to educate the people on the need to shun corrupt practices. The act is not only found in the formal sectors, but we also have it in the informal sector, though the corruption in the informal sector is alarming and that explains why we are at this workshop to enlightened stakeholders to shun the act.

” The ICPC is doing it best to rid the country of the practices and part of the way is to educate people on the dangers of engaging in corrupt practices.

“We are partnering with the market women to shun corrupt practices, we have done same with NURTW and we hope by the time we are done with our sensitisation across every of the sector corruption in the country would have reduced to the barest minimum “.

Speaking at the event, the Iyaloja General in the state, Awawu Asindemade stressed the need to embarked on the market to market campaign against corruption.

She also charged traders association to go back to their various markets and spread the gospel of anti-corruption practices.