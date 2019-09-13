Corruption: ICPC seals NFF’s Pinnick, Dikko houses

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Friday sealed houses of two Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) top officials.

Amaju Pinnick, president of the NFF and second vice president, Shehu Dikko are the two officials whose houses were affected by the fresh ICPC investigation report.

Announcing the development on its Twitter page, ICPC said it has placed Pinnick’s and Dikko’s houses under investigation.

Pinnick’s affected mansion property is located in Park View Estate, Lagos while Dikko’s house is located on 1, River Benue Close, Maitama, Abuja

ICPC does make public the reason behind its action but judging from the #hashtags used along with the published statement on Twitter, #DoTheRightThing, it could have been due to corruption allegations.

Mr Pinnick and Mr Dikko, as well as and three other officials of the federation are expected to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja on September 26 over alleged diversion of FIFA grants.

While commenting on the development, the spokesperson of the ICPC, Raheedat Okoduwa said; ” the houses were sealed by the agency after fresh evidence of corruption against the NFF bigwigs emerged”

She, however, refrained from giving much details on the matter. According to her, the development is under investigation and therefore may lead to her leaking information concerning others on the list if the ICPC fresh investigations.