ComTech Minister reads riot act to MDA CEOs, sets targets

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The newly appointed Minister of Communications Dr. Isa Pantami, appears to have hit the ground running with a target to all the ministries directorates and agencies under his supervision.

The minister said the targets were a likelihood of riot act, meaning that people will either shape in by meeting them or shape out, if otherwise.

He revealed that President Buhari was eager to see the ministry succeed and carry the load of economy sustenance and therefore would have no room for CEOs of commissions, parastatals or agencies that would not share in the vision.

The establishments that got the target included the Nigerian communications Commission, NCC, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, Galaxy Backbone, Nigerian Postal service, NIPOST, NIGCOMSAT among others.

The targets varied according to the functions of the agencies.

For instance, Galaxy Backbone Plc, was charged with as a matter of urgency, improve the reach and coverage of its services in the public sector; and to significantly improve the quality of services provided.

NCC:

The NCC was charged to bring to an end the issue of sales of pre-registered, unregistered and partially-registered SIM cards, especially as this can help in reducing numerous security challenges the nation faces. It is also to stem the tide of illegal deduction of the data of subscribers and work towards the downward review of the cost of data and to ensure compliance with the maximum 2 percent Call Drop Rate directive to telecom operators.

NIGCOMSAT:

The NIGCOMSAT on its part, was mandated to significantly improve its level of visibility across the country; and to ensure great improvement in the quality of its services.

NIPOST:

The NIPOST on its part is to ensure an appreciable improvement in the efficiency of its letter and parcel delivery service; and to increase the effective area of its coverage in the country.

NITDA:

The NITDA is to have a greater level of focus on increasing local content development and patronage in the hardware and software sub-sectors; and to strengthen the execution of its IT project clearance mandate to capture more projects by the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs); and also to ensure the promotion and adoption of the Nigeria e-Government Interoperability Framework (Ne-GIF) by the MDAs.

Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF):

The UFPF, though an agency under NCC is to ensure there is a sustainability model in place for all the projects deployed and to prepare plan to reduce the access gaps in the rural, unserved and underserved areas.

The minister who emphasized the Ministry’s roles of supervision and provision of broad policies for all the parastatals within the Ministry, promised to step up action to ensure that the ministry raised the bar in terms of supervision of the agencies, reminding the CEOs that their performance would be assessed on a monthly basis.

He however warned them to always follow due process in achieving their targets and embrace synergy harmonious inter-agency relationship where necessary to achieve the targets faster.

Vanguard