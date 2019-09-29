COMMUNITY POLICING: Manpower remains an issue

By Colonel Hossan Stan-Labo (ret.)

Community Policing is a 21st century policing method that lays emphasis on the allocation of officers to communities on a permanent basis so they become familiar with the local inhabitants in a mutually beneficial partnership aimed at crime prevention.

It comes with a strong sense of community integration and proactive policing.

Community policing is both problem oriented and intelligence led.

Going by the deplorable state of insecurity we are in today, it would avail the following advantages:

Advisory responsibility to communities. Encourage the development of neighbourhood groups. Increased patrol of communities (foot/vehicular.) Build mutually beneficial partnership between police and community. Avail discretion and initiative to the police officer on ground. Ease the process of investigation and access to justice. Ease the extraction of loyalty and cooperation from the public. Enjoy community endorsement.

The introduction of community policing would go a long way in ameilorating the issues of kidnapping and other forms of banditry as the police officer on ground would have to function in a proactive partnership with host communities in identifying criminals and other undesirable elements.

It should be welcomed not only because the traditional method of policing has failed us but also because it is proactive and gets the police to identify with the community by becoming part and parcel of the community they serve.

The IGP’s enthusiasm to fully establish community policing in Nigeria must be commended given the hitherto resistance which the entire idea suffered from the police.

If only the guiding principles could be adhered to, it is the way to go.

The obstacle which Section 241(1) of our constitution places on the emergence of state police makes the attraction to community policing rather inevitable.

With the many challenges and constraints currently facing the Nigeria Police which has adverse effects on its image and community relations, the way to reconnect with the people is vide community policing.

Community policing must be seen as a cardinal initiative in police reforms, as it involves collaboration between police and community members characterised by a problem solving partnership in enhancement of public safety.

However, a major constraint to community policing in Nigeria remains manpower. While funding challenges could be reduced through community benevolence, manpower remains an issue.

The dearth of manpower currently suffered by the police will be a huge impediment to any reasonable impact on ground. The police are already overstretched with half their work force engaged in the protection of less than 1% of our population.

Massive recruitment beyond the 10,000 directive of the President would be required. Additional police training colleges should be established to fill this gap.

Besides manpower and funding, the following imperatives need be addressed:

Equipment and logistics. Training. Welfare & motivation Corruption & abuse of office. Adherence to the rule of law. Community endorsement.

*Stan-Labo is MD/CEO, Hakes and Partners Ltd

