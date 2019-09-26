Climate change: Association tasks govt., stakeholders on tree planting

The President, Environmental Health Officers Association of Nigeria (EHOAN), on Thursday, urged government all levels and relevant stakeholders to embark on effective sensitisation campaign on the importance of tree planting across the country.

Mr. Damian Mgbaramuko, gave the advice in Abuja while addressing the staff of Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB), as the board celebrates World Environmental Health Day.

Mgbaramuko said that the theme of the 2019 world environmental health day was tagged: “Climate Change Challenge, Time for Global Environmental Health to Act in Unison “.

He said that every Sept. 26, the whole world celebrates the environmental health day to raise global awareness about most pressing environmental health concerns.

He stressed the need for the association and AEPB to collaborate to realise the major objective of sensitising the public on the importance of tree planting.

According to him, the partnership will go a long way to help to ensure a nuisance free environment in the FCT.

“Government should ensure that deforestation through the random cutting of trees for timber and firewood was brought under acceptable control.

“Government should also invest massively on electricity generation through solar power.

“Nigeria has an abundance of sunlight, which is the major raw material for solar power, the effort will reduce climate change effect.

“Solar power farms should be constructed and run by the private sectors to boost the electricity generation.

” Nigeria should copy the success recorded by Morocco in solar power, which is the leading country in solar in Africa,” he said.

Mgbaramuko emphasised on the need for environmental health officers to be trained and retrained.

He added that the training would help the officers to play their professional roles effectively, especially in the area of mitigating climate change.

The president, however, advised the health officers to be committed to ensuring effective service delivery.

According to him, never again should officers pay lip service to climate change issues because the impact is real and could be devastating.

“Let us join hands to fight against climate change issues, to make our country great,” he said.