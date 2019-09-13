Cleric tasks parents on girl-child education

Sheikh Zakariah Kandi, the Chief Imam of Izalatil Bidiah Waikamatis, Sunnah Mosque, Dutse, Jigawa, has urged Muslim parents to allow their girl- child pursue both western and Qur’anic education.

Kandi gave this advice while delivering a sermon during the Friday prayer in Dutse.

He said that it was necessary for the girl-child to acquire both Qur’anic and western education for their well-being in this world and hereafter.

According to him, there is no place in the Holy Qur’an, where girl-child should not seek for western education with the Islamic religious knowledge.

“This is because both western and and Qur’anic education are very useful to Muslims for better understanding of their religion.

“Both types of education will help Muslims to reap the fruits of their labour in this world and also hereafter.

“I didn’t see any place in the Qur’an which prevents the girl-child to seek for the two areas of knowledge,” the cleric said. (NAN)

Vanguard