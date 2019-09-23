By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Director-General of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, DSCTDA, Mrs. Onyemaechi Mrakpor, has issued 21 days ultimatum to landlords and business owners of premises housing both private and public enterprises to clean their environments and vowed to deal decisively with anyone, who fails to keep their premises clean.

Mrakpor who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting in Asaba, Delta state insisted that premises, where corporate organizations and government establishments are domiciled, must also be kept clean always.

She expressed disappointment at the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in unauthorized places, lamenting that the development does not befit the image of the state capital. She frowned at the unhygienic nature of markets and abattoirs within Asaba.

While also decrying the erection of illegal structures and street trading, she said the development was constituting a nuisance in the city. The former federal lawmaker, read out the sanctions against occupants of unclean environment and promised that no effort would be spared to implement the law to the letter.

She said: “The landlord or occupier of a tenement shall, at all times keep their tenements and its surroundings together with the connecting drains, gutters or channels, and ensure that they are free of weeds, grasses, filth, refuse or any other waste matter. Failure to do so shall attract a fine of N10,000.00 for individuals and N50,000.00 for corporate bodies”.

Emphasizing the need to partner with the media and traditional institution to create awareness and sensitize the public on the consequences of violating environmental laws, Mrakpor said fruit stores across the metropolis would be remolded and equipped with public sanitary facilities.

Expressing the importance of cleanliness, participants at the stakeholders’ meeting drawn from the government, organized private sector, corporate organizations and landlord association, commended the initiative of the agency.