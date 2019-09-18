CBN policy discriminatory –Obaze

By Vincent Ujumadu

FORMER diplomat and governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2017 election in Anaambra State, Mr. Oseloka Obaze has faulted the new policy on cash withdrawal and deposit by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, describing it as discriminatory.

In a letter to Senators and House of Representatives members representing Anambra State in the national assembly, Obaze said there was no justification in leaving some states out of the policy, while others were being used as pilot state for the exercise.

Obae said: “The just announced CBN cashless policy, even with the best of intentions, is discriminatory as it targets selected states namely, Lagos, Ogun, Kano, Abia, Anambra, Rivers and FCT – as pilot states, with no obvious statutory justification.

“Such a policy, which is punitive to the affected states and preferential to unaffected states, undermines the sovereign equality of the 36 states of the Federation.

“ It should either be applied uniformly, or suspended immediately. As it stands, it is an egregious public policy inimical to business and commercial interests of the affected states.”

