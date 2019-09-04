Carjacking: I was lured by dealer in prison- Suspect

By Shina Abubakar

Carjacking: A leader of four-man gang of armed robber, Oyelakin Oyewumi, 24, which specialises in dispossessing people of their cars in Osun state on Tuesday said he was lured into the act by a car dealer he met in the prison.

Other members of the gang includes, Adebayo Yemi, 29, Adeyeye Opeyemi, 22 and Olawale Nurudeen, 29.

He said he was first imprisoned sometimes in 2018, when he was implicated by a friend living with him, who specialises in robbing boutique in Ife axis areas of the state.

Addressing journalists earlier in the state Police command headquarters in Osogbo, the state Commissioner of Police, Mrs Abiodun Ige disclosed that the gang specialised in terrorising Gbongan/Ipetumodu axis of the state.

She disclosed that five vehicles, computer laptops, mobile phones, jeweleries, clothes, guns and ammunition were recovered from them.

The CP said men of the state Anti Robbery Squad trailed the gang leader to his hideout in Ibadan, where he was arrested before helping the force to arrest others.

Oyelakin while responding to questions from journalists revealed that he formed his own gang after returning from prison to specialise in carjacking.

READ ALSO:

He said, “I formed the group in November 2018. We were arrested after our eighth operations. We specialised in jerking Toyota corolla vehicles and sell it off between the range of N500,000 to N800,000.

“My first two cars were delivered to the dealer I met at Ile-Ife prison and his based in Osogbo. The last five vehicles that we stole were delivered to Sunday before we were caught”, he confessed.

Another member of the gang, Yemi said he was a dropout of Oduduwa University, Ile-Ife, but was first imprisoned for stealing a plasma TV and met the gang leader.

The third member of the gang, Opeyemi, confessed to leading the gang to the house if his former boss in Iwo, where he learnt metal fabrication to steal his Toyota corolla at gunpoint.

The gang confessed to have jacked two cars at Gbongan/Ibadan highway, Ore town in Ondo and Iwo.

According to the dealer, he claimed to be selling most of the cars brought to him to buyers in Ado-Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the force also paraded three other suspects in connection with stealing of motorcycles in the state.

According to the CP, Lasisi Isiaka specialised in dispossessing commercial motorcyclists of the motorcycle by spraying petrol into their eyes and running away with it before they could regain their sight.

She added that Samuel Johnson and Isiaka Fatai, from whom five and three motorcycles were recovered were alleged of receiving and selling stolen motorcycles, adding that all the suspects would be arraigned in court soon.

VANGUARD