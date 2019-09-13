Cardiologist seeks increase in citizens’ knowledge about CPR

Dr. Ramon Moronkola, a Consultant Cardiologist, has urged the three tiers of government to evolve policies aimed at boosting citizens’ ability to administer Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

Moronkola, who practises medicine at Kleinburg Medical Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, spoke with NAN in Lagos on Friday.

CPR is a technique designed to temporarily circulate oxygenated blood through the body of a person whose heart has stopped.

It involves effective and timed chest compression done on an individual that has suffered a cardiac arrest with timely usage of a cardiac defibrillator.

Moronkola said that training and increasing public awareness of CPR holds a long-term benefit for the well-being of citizens and the country.

“For any person who has suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, CPR is the most important first-aid step to undertake before emergency medical service arrives.

“However, it is unfortunate that majority of Nigerians do not have adequate knowledge about CPR procedure or expertise to administer it to someone who suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

“Someone shopping in a market or mall can have a sudden heart attack and the first thing most people nearby do; is to pour water on the person.

“A lot of people have died because of this gross ignorance, which is very sad,’’ he said.

To remedy the situation, he said that the government should embark on sensitisation and training of citizens, starting with the military, paramilitary, police, road and traffic officials on basic CPR procedures.

“We need to deliberately work on developing our emergency system because as the number of people who can administer CPR increases, the safer we are,’’ Moronkola said.

He noted that educating school children on CPR should be made mandatory as some other countries were already doing.

“This is now important as more schools around the country are embracing swimming in their extra-curricular activities. Knowledge of CPR should not be restricted to swimming instructors alone,’’ Moronkola said.