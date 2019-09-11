Tension engulfs as Nigerians await to hear the final judgement from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the case filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate Atiku Abubakar challenging the victory of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidate Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The judgement is to be determined and delivered by a five-man panel of Justices led by Justice Mohammed Garba. Others include Justice Peter Olabisi-Ige, Justice Abdul Aboki, Justice Joseph Ikyegh and Justice Samuel Oseji.

Below is the list of Justices on the five-man panel of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in order of seniority.

1. Justice Mohammed Garba of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal. He is the Presiding Justice of the five man panel.

2. Justice Abdul Aboki of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal

3. Justice Joseph Ikyegh of the Benin Division of the Court of Appeal

4. Justice Samuel Oseji of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal

5. Justice Peter Ige of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal

VANGUARD