Buhari reappoints Adeyemi, Adeleye as SA Media

By Emmanuel Elebeke

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday approved the reappointment of Mr Segun Adeyemi and Mr Williams Adeleye as his Special Assistants (Media) attached to the Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed.

Their appointment letters, which were signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the appointment took effect from 6th September, 2019.

Mr Adeyemi and Mr Williams served in the same capacity between November 2015 and May 2019.

Vanguard