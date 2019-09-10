Buhari Nalado is dead

By Nwafor Sunday

A man named Buhari Nalado Sandamu is dead. He died at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano on Monday.

Sandamu known as ‘Commander’ was a loyal and honest staff to President Muhammadu Buhari. He served Mr President for more 30 years.

President Buhari while describing Sandamu in a statement disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant to Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, opined, “I have lost a good and honest caretaker,’’ says the President, who offered prayers for the repose of his house keeper, who was better known as “Commander’’.

“I have lost a prudent and a wonderful custodian who did so well taking care of my country home in Daura. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen,” President Buhari added.

The President sent a delegation to the family of the bereaved in Sandamu Local Government Area, Katsina, comprising Senior Special Assistant, Domestic and Household Matters, Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu and State Chief of Protocol, Amb. Lawal Kazaure.

The President’s Housekeeper, Saleh Yuguda, was also on the delegation that visited the family of the bereaved.

Vanguard