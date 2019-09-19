President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday leave Abuja for New York, to participate in the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA74) which opened on September 17.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Mr. Femi Adesina, said in a statement on Thursday, that President Buhari’s participation in this year’s gathering of world leaders is particularly significant as it coincides with the country’s Presidency of UNGA.

Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, was elected the President of UNGA74 on June 4.

This marks the second time Nigeria would be occupying that prestigious position following late Maj-Gen. Joseph Garba’s election in 1989.

The theme for UNGA74 is, “Galvanizing Multilateral Efforts for Poverty Eradication, Quality Education, Climate Action and Inclusion.”

The General Debates will kick off on September 24, during which leaders of delegations will present their National Statements, and speak on the theme of the session.

The statement said President Buhari was scheduled as Number Five Speaker on the first day of the debates, describing it as ”another plus for the country as most world leaders will be listening in the General Assembly Hall, while the global audience watches on live television.”

It added that the President would be expected to underscore his administration’s commitment to building on the achievements of its three-point agenda, following his re-election in the country’s last general election.

The statement said Buhari would also reaffirm Nigeria’s position on salient global issues.

While in New York, the Nigerian leader and members of his delegation are expected to participate in the Climate Action Summit, with the theme, “A Race We Can Win. A Race We Must Win”.

The summit was convened by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

President Buhari will also participate in the High-Level meeting organized by the President of UNGA74 on Universal Health Coverage, with the theme, “Moving Together to Build a Healthier World”.

He will attend the UN High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development; High-Level Dialogue on Financial Development, as well as High-Level Meeting, to Commemorate and Promote the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

”In addition to the above high-level meetings, the Nigerian delegation is expected to participate at the Side-Events organized by the country’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

”These include: SDGs Integration – Bridging the Policy Planning – Budget Gap for the Achievement of SDGs, organized by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals;

”Promotion of International Cooperation to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Strengthen Good Practices on Assets Recovery and Return to Foster Sustainable Development, organized by the Office of the National Coordinator/CEO.

”African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) in collaboration with the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption bodies,” the statement added (NAN).

Vanguard News