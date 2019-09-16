Soludo, Rewane make new Economic Advisory Council

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has dissolved the Economic Management Team led by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President has also constituted Economic Advisory Council which will now report directly to him and has a former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Prof. Charles Soludo and a renowned economist and Chairman of Minimum Wage Advisory Committee Mr. Bismark Rewane as members

The Economic Advisory Committee also has a renowned economist of Lagos Business School and former member of the CBN Monitoring Policy, Prof. Doyin Salami as Chairman and Dr. Mohammed Sagagi as Vice-Chairman

Other members are, Prof. Ode Ojowu, Dr. Shehu Yahaya, and Dr. Iyabo Masha, while Dr. Mohammed Adaya Salisu who is the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Development Policy will serve as secretary of the council.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Monday, “This advisory council will replace the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and will be reporting directly to the President.

“The Economic Advisory Council (EAC) will advise the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.

“The EAC will have monthly technical sessions as well as scheduled quarterly meetings with the President. The Chairman may, however, request for unscheduled meetings if the need arises.”