Breaking News
Translate

Buhari condemns attack on Saudi refineries, expresses Nigeria’s solidarity

On 8:43 pmIn Newsby

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria stands in solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following drone attacks on the country’s refinery plants at Khurais and Abqaiq.

President Muhammadu Buhari at the 14Th Islamic Summit in Makkah Saudi Arabia

The president stated this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Monday.

President Buhari said: “We in Nigeria once experienced attacks on our own oil facilities. Those who sought, by doing so, to undermine governments of the day did not succeed then – nor at any time.

“The identities of those who sent the drones to attack the Saudi refineries, and from where may not yet be known.

”Still, these attacks similarly represent economic warfare aimed at damaging a government, but, in reality, always and only damaging innocent citizens’ livelihoods: those with no place, nor cause, to be harmed”.

The Nigerian leader maintained that those responsible for the attacks who succeeded in creating more enemies rather than friends in the international community.

“The attackers of Saudi Arabia will win no friends in the international community for their actions – whoever they may be, and however certain they be in their cause,” he added.

Vanguard News.

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.