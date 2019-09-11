Breaking: Tribunal rules against Atiku, PDP on INEC server

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday declared that there was no evidence that INEC transmitted the results of the 2019 presidential election electronically to any server.

Delivering judgement on the matter, the chairman of the tribunal Justice Mohammed Garba said that the petitioners – PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar failed to prove the existence of an INEC server or that the electoral commission transmitted results electronically.

The court held that there was no law in place in Nigeria that allows electronic transmission of results or the transmission of result using card reader going by the electoral act.

“I have carefully examined and examined Exhibit 28 (INEC Manual for Election) tendered by the petitioners, I did not see where there is provision for electronic transmission of result of election,” Justice Garba said.(NAN).

Vanguard