Breaking: Saipem, Daewoo, Chiyoda win $10bn NLNG train 7 project

By Michael Eboh

SCD Group, a Joint Venture consortium comprising Saipem, Daewoo and Chiyoda, was Wednesday, announced the preferred bidder for the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas, I NLNG, Train 7 project.

The SCD JV Consortium would be undertaking the Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, project for the Train 7.

The consortium was announced in Abuja, at the Signing of the Letter of Intent for the NLNG Train 7 EPC contract.

Managing Director of the NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, stated that Letter of Intent is a percusor to the commencement of the project, while he disclosed that the Final Investment Decision for the Train 7 would be signed by October ending.

The Train 7 project is expected to boost NLNG capacity from 22 million tonnes to 30 million tonnes, while it would boost Nigeria’s Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG, production, thereby, helping to reduce import of the commodity.

Details later:

Vanguard