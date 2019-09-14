Breaking: Osama bin Laden’s son ‘Hamza’ is dead – President Trump confirms

By Nwafor Sunday

The United state President, Donald Trump has confirmed the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of former Al Qaeda leader and 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden.

Trump disclosed this in a statement released by the White House on Saturday morning. President Trump who is hell bent in fighting terrorism and improving the economy of his country said “Hamza, a high-ranking Al Qaeda member, was killed in a United States counterterrorism operation in the Afghanistan/Pakistan region.”

“The loss of Hamza bin Laden not only deprives Al Qaeda of important leadership skills and the symbolic connection to his father but undermines important operational activities of the group.

“Hamza bin Laden was responsible for planning and dealing with various terrorist groups.”

Recall that the report of Hamza’s death first broke in July, but there has not been any official press statement on it except the White house statement on September 14, 2019.

Recall also that Hamza had vowed to avenge his father’s death, noting that his father cannot be killed like that.

In view of that the 30 year-old Hamza, planned to succeed his father and become the Al Qaeda leader. He was immediately blacklisted as a terrorist by the United state.

Vanguard