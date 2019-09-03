Breaking: Nigerians react to xenophobic attack, invade Shoprite outlet in Lekki, Osapa

By Nwafor Sunday

Irked with the maltreatment of Nigerians in South Africa, Nigerians in Lagos have stormed a Shoprite outlet in Lekki, destroying goods and properties meant for sale.

This was in retaliation to a fresh attack launched against Nigerians in South Africa yesterday. Recall that South Africans have been killing and maltreating foreigners especially Nigerians living in their country.

Yesterday they attacked, looted and burnt business shops and properties belonging to foreigners and in the process killed three people, while another is still receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.

Reports of their attack on foreigners cum unimaginable number of deaths recorded since the inception of xenophobic attack in the state have received international attention.

However, Nigerian government through the Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama on Monday condemned the renewed xenophobic attacks on Nigerians living in South Africa, describing the perpetrators as mindless criminals.

Exclusive Information about what is Happening at Osapa Shoprite. 1. Those leading the charge are those that lost their Families in southAfrica.

2. The lady that the Brother was burn swore they will shut down all South Africa companies in Nigeria. I don’t even know what to Say! pic.twitter.com/qEl5xuvFOQ — Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) September 3, 2019

According to Information I got they said they will move to a Bigger SouthAfrica office operating in Nigeria tomorrow and the Damage will be More!!!! pic.twitter.com/BU2jqXKgQo — Buchi Laba Laba 🦋🦋🦋 (@Buchi_smallzy) September 3, 2019