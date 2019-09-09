Breaking: Nadal defeats Medvedev to win US Open

By Rasheed Sobowale

Spanish professional tennis player, Rafael Nadal, beats Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 to win the 2019 US Open final; thus securing his 19th grand slam title.

Nadal is a spot behind Roger Federer in the world ranking of men with the most major title. Roger Federer has won in total, 20 grand slam titles while Nadal has won 19 including his recently won US Open title.

Medvedev is 23-year-old and married to Daria, his long-time girlfriend in September 12, 2018. He was an undergraduate of applied economics and commerce at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations before dropping out to focus on tennis.

Nadal who is 33-year-old is expected to get married to his long-time rumoured girlfriend, Xisca Perelló in October 2019.

The crowd in Arthur Ashe stadium openly expressed their love for Nadal just as it was yesterday for Serena who eventually lost. Commenting on the crowd’s preference, former British and Canadian tennis player, Greg Rusedski said;

“I didn’t hear a single boo but the reception for Rafa is still going. That is electrifying,”

“They have their favourite and the man they want to win today.

“The American crowd is very biased to who they want to win.”

The 23-year-old put up a great fight against Nadal but the experienced tennis player prevented a repetition of yesterday’s occurrence between Serena Williams and Bianca Andreescu. Biana defeated Serena to become the first Canadian to win a major title and also the first person born in the 2000s to win the grand slam title.

Medvedev to the surprise of everybody after losing the first two sets won the third by 7-5 forcing the game to the fourth set. He also defeated Nadal in the fourth round by 6-4. Left-handed Nadal staged his comeback in the fifth set by beating right-handed Medvedev 6-4 to claim the title.

Nadal has won 18 grand slam and the present US Open win makes his total grand slam 19. He is presently the second in the world tennis ranking while Medvedev is placed 4th immediately after the US Open final game completion from 5th spot.

“The summer is one of the best summers in my career,” Nadal said.

Speaking on Medvedev’s performance, Nadal commended him saying; “The way that he was able to fight and change the tempo of the match”.

He also thanked the fans; “With all of the support from all of you guys is amazing”

“Thank you very much to everyone in this stadium”

“Many many thanks for everything”.

Happy Nadal also expressed his appreciation to the crowd in the stadium after which he was presented a $5 million award courtesy the J.P. Morgan.

Presently, the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) ranks Nadal second in the world while Medvedev is ranked 5th worldwide. This ranking is expected to improve notably for Medvedev in the new update.

Vanguard.