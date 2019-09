By Chioma Onuegbu

The Gubernatorial Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, has upheld the re-election of Governor Udom Emmanuel of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Obong Nsima Ekere, gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC had approached the tribunal to challenge the outcome of the March 2019 election that declared Mr. Udom Emmanuel winner.

Vanguard News Nigeria